‘The Golf Barn is teeing up its greens, as it plans to open this fall. 

‘The Golf Barn’ is under construction and is set to open in the coming months.

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — Just off of Highway 17 is ‘The Golf Barn’, a red barn surrounded by 18 holes and construction. A former soy bean farm, the family-friendly mini-golf attraction is altering its look to offer activities and keep locals of all ages entertained.

The Burnett family says this has been a dream of theirs for years. Golf Director Bradley Phillips, and President Edwin Burnett, say ‘The Golf Barn’ features an interactive course with 18 themed holes. It will include golf lessons, local food vendors, and a driving range. The attraction will also feature a snack-shack and a PGA golf simulator that can help improve your skills on the green, rain or shine. Construction is still in progress.

The Burnett’s grew up in Brunswick County, and say they couldn’t make this dream a reality without their friends and neighbors. Now, they say they’re repaying the community for their help with a gathering place of sorts.

“You know, a place where the community can come and just kill a couple hours. Whether its drinking a beer on the patio, sitting by the fire. Playing golf, or playing put put, or just do nothing. Kind of a hub is what we want. Because we would’ve killed for a place like this in high school,” Phillips explained.

The family is teeing up to open the Golf Barn this fall.