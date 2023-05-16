The Healing Place announces opening of monitored detox service

The Healing Place has opened a monitored detox service (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) –The Healing Place of New Hanover County has announced the opening of its monitored detox service.

The group says the detox service is a safe place for clients beginning their recovery journey. Upon arrival, individuals receive a warm bed, nutritious meals, fresh clothes, basic health care and around-the-clock support and monitoring as they detox from drugs or alcohol. For many, this low-barrier, open-access service is the first step into long-term recovery, according to a press release.

“The opening of our detox service is exciting because it’s the last piece of the puzzle for our program. We have been providing folks the ability to begin the process of long-term recovery but having our detox center operational allows us to create individualized plans for those in our community in need of withdrawal support,” executive director Brian Mingia said. “Whether an individual is looking for short-term support for their substance use disorder or hopes to begin a long-term recovery program with us, we’re now fully operational and available to help individuals and families in our region who have run out of options.”