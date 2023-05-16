The latest on Senate Bill 20 and abortion restrictions

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Senate Bill 20 could have big impacts on North Carolina, no matter which way the vote goes. North Carolina Senate Bill 20 would provide new restrictions on abortions in the state of North Carolina.

Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the bill last weekend.

Molly Rivera, Planned Parenthood’s South Atlantic Communications Director, spoke on the bill.

“We think that Governor Cooper was right to veto this ban. Doctors agree, medical providers, business leaders, faith leaders, community leaders have spoken out about against this ban for the past couple of weeks. We believe that North Carolinians are on our side, they don’t want this in our state,” said Rivera.

If the bill is upheld by the General Assembly, Rivera suggests things could be tough for some of those in the state.

“More than 30 counties in North Carolina don’t have a hospital that has labor and delivery services. People are already driving really long distances in order to get pregnancy care and deliver a baby, and people have to travel even further already to have an abortion,” Rivera explained.

At this moment in time, the House is voting on the bill.