The NC Azalea Festival kicks off with the Queen’s Coronation and Celebration Concert

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — After Covid-19 disrupted the NC Azalea Festival for the past two years, the celebration is back in typical fashion.

The 75th festival kicks off Wednesday night with the Queen’s Coronation.

Nia Franklin will be crowned at 7 p.m. during a ceremony at Live Oak Bank Pavilion. Immediately after the ceremony, there will be a celebration concert featuring Girl Named Tom, winners of ‘The Voice.’

You can watch the coronation ceremony on WWAY CBS or livestream it here.

Thursday night, country artist Brantley Gilbert takes the stage. REO Speedwagon performs Friday night, followed by Cypress Hill on Saturday night.

The ribbon cutting for the Cape Fear Garden Club Azalea Garden Tour as at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, which you can also watch on WWAY CBS or livestream. The gardens will officially open at 10 a.m.

The street fair begins Friday night with food vendors only, merchants and street fair entertainment will be there Saturday and Sunday.

