The NC Fourth of July Festival Beach Day brings games, music, fireworks and fun to Oak Island

(Photo: NC Fourth of July Festival)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – Visitors to the N.C. Fourth of July Festival are invited to Beach Day at Oak Island on Friday, July 1st.

Held annually, the N.C. 4th of July Festival Beach Day is a full day of activities followed by an evening of music and fireworks.

Oak Island Beach Day combines with the birthday celebration of the merger between the towns of Yaupon Beach & Long Beach into the Town of Oak Island.

The public can enjoy a host of beach activities, including contests, beach games and a shag contest.

A variety of youth events organized by the Oak Island Recreation Department will begin at 8 a.m. at Middleton Park, 4610 E. Dolphin Drive with a horseshoe tournament.

Inflatable rides and food concessions will be available starting 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Beach game tournament registration will begin at 10 a.m. at the Beachfront Cabana located near the beach access of 46th Street/S.E./E. Beach Drive.

Beach games include such highlights as corn hole, bocce ball, and volleyball.

At 1:00 p.m. a sandcastle competition will be held.

Day turns to evening and the fun keeps going with a Beach Day Concert at Middleton Park Pavilion.

The Cat 5 Band will take the stage at 6:00 p.m. and at 7:00 p.m. a shag contest will take place.

The Town of Oak Island will conclude the evening with a special 23rd Anniversary fireworks display off the Oak Island Pier around 9:00 p.m. which can be seen for miles along the Oak Island beaches.

For a complete schedule of activities and an Oak Island Beach Day traffic plan visit their website by clicking here.

Oak Island Beach Day is sponsored by the Town of Oak Island, Oak Island Recreation Department, and Focus Broadband.

The shagging contest is organized by the Society of Brunswick Shaggers.