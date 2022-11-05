The Out of the Darkness Community Walk takes place November 6

OOTD Wilmington Walk for Suicide Prevention Sunday November 6

Wrightsville Beach, NC (WWAY) — In an effort to raise awareness and support for suicide prevention, a community is hosting a walk in Wrightsville Beach.

According to The Out of the Darkness Community Walk, the walk will be a journey of remembrance, hope, and support. It aims to unite communities and provide an opportunity to acknowledge the ways in which suicide and mental health conditions affect our lives and the lives of those we love and care about.

The walk will take place Sunday, November 6, at 321 Causeway Dr, Wrightsville Beach.

The walk starts at 3 p.m.

There is no fee to register for the event, but donations are encouraged. Individuals who raise $150 by the time of the event will receive an official Out of the Darkness Walk t-shirt. Any donations are accepted until December 31.

For more information, visit the event page here.