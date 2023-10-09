The Simon & Garfunkel Story coming to Wilson Center

The Wilson Center at CFCC (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Simon & Garfunkel Story is bringing its national tour to the CFCC Wilson Center for one show only in February.

The event is taking place on February 20th at 7:30 p.m.

The immersive, concert-style tribute show recreates the magic and authenticity of Paul Simon and Art Garfunkelon stage. It chronicles the amazing journey shared by the iconic, Grammy®-award winning folk-rock duo, according to a press release.

Tickets will be available online to Wilson Center Members beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday. To purchase tickets, click HERE.