‘The Smoke House’ adding new location in Monkey Junction

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a Wilmington fan of The Smoke House restaurants located in Brunswick County, a new one is popping up a lot closer.

A new location is coming on October 3rd to Monkey Junction, joining the Leland location (opened in 2020) and the Southport location (opened in 2014).

The restaurant is opening at 4120 S. College Road, Site 104 across from Walmart. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday.

The Smokehouse is known for its brisket, BBQ and homemade sides.