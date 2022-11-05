The Supper Club Comedy Series returns for third month

Wilmington, NC (WWAY) — After two wildly successful monthly dinners in September and October, MT Bottles Comedy presents the third installment of The Supper Club Comedy Series, November 12, at The Room at JohnnyLukes.

November’s show will feature the hilarious Isatu Kamara, who was the second runner up in North Carolina’s Funniest competition at Goodnight’s Comedy Club in 2021. She has opened for various funny comics at the Raleigh Improv such as Liza Treyger, Clayton English, and Amir K. Isatu was accepted into the Ain’t She Funny comedy festival in Charlotte as well as the Queen City Comedy Experience.

November’s headliner is Mark Brady. In 2016 Mark won the North Carolina’s Funniest competition held at Goodnights Comedy Club. He has worked with comics such as Andrew Shulz, Pete Holmes, Tom Segura, and Nate Bargatze. He has been featured on the Late Late Show with James Corden, ESPN and you can hear him on Sirius XM. In 2021 his debut comedy album “Incognito” reached #2 on the comedy charts. He is 1/3 of the popular Hummy’s VR Comedy channel on YouTube and Podcast and has been seen on GamingBible and Gameology.

Doors open at 5:45 and seating for dinner begins at 6:30.

Admission is $65.