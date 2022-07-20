Therapy dogs relieve stress at Asheville airport

File Photo (Pixabay)

ASHEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — During one of the busiest travel times out of the year, it is not surprising that fliers can get incredibly overwhelmed while at the airport.

Navigating throughout the airport, large crowds, waiting in lines and security can all add to one’s stress, especially if they are already experiencing anxiety caused by the flight itself.

Since June 1st, 2022, the TSA has screened an average of more than two million people every day.

The Asheville Regional Airport is trying to ease its customer’s anxiety with the help of some four legged friends through a program called “Paws 4 Passengers”.

Murphy, one of the 15 “ambassadogs”, roams the halls of the airports with his trainer. His only job is to provide a little love to those in need.

Susan Albers, a Clinical Psychologist at Cleveland Clinic says, “I’ve been a long time believer in the connection between mental health and pets.”

She also stated that pets can not only help to reduce stress, but they can also help with depression and anxiety.

“When we interact with. pets, there is a decrease in the cortisol level. Cortisol is the stress hormone that pumps through our body when we’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed.”

The airport plans to expand the program.

Albers also noted that the animals will never approach a passenger without permission.

All volunteers get security background checks and have to go through intense training before becoming a part of the airport’s program.

Dozens of airports across the country have similar programs to “Paws 4 Passengers”, but some haven’t started back up since the pandemic.