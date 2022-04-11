Thermo Fisher Scientific to sell downtown building, seeking new offices in Wilmington

PPD (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — 15 years after PPD moved its offices to downtown Wilmington, the clinical research business is seeking new office space now that COVID-19 has shifted many industries to remote work capabilities.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, which acquired PPD in December, is selling its property downtown.

According to a news release, the initiative reflects an international trend, accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic, of companies reevaluating office space needs as technology and employee workplace options have evolved, enabling productivity in various work settings.

The office space exploration is in the initial stages of a process that could take two or more years to complete.

David M. Johnston, Ph.D., senior vice president and president in clinical research at Thermo Fisher stated, “Our commitment to Wilmington as an employer and our involvement in the community remain stronger than ever and, through this relocation, we expect to continue to be a Wilmington growth story for years to come.”

Thermo Fisher’s clinical research business employs more than 1,700 professionals in the Wilmington region. In total, Thermo Fisher employs more than 11,000 in North Carolina and more than 130,000 around the world.

The business’ downtown Wilmington property, which opened in 2007, includes approximately 400,000 square feet of class A office space with surface parking, a parking deck and an underground garage.