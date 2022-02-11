Third escaped inmate from Tennessee captured in Wilmington

Photo: (Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – The U.S. Marshals Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force, with the assistance of the Wilmington Police Department Task Force, has captured the third escaped inmate from Tennessee.

50-year-old Johnny “Shane” Brown was taken into custody without incident around 9 p.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 inside of an apartment in the area of S. 16th and Dock Street.

No further details are being released at this time due to it being an on-going investigation.