"This is not over," Biden says after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade (Photo: PBS NewsHour / YouTube)

WASHINGTON (CBS News) — President Biden declared it a “very solemn moment” Friday, hours after the Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, as his administration determines how to move forward now that the Supreme Court has decided there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

“Today, the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized,” Mr. Biden said. “They didn’t limit it. They simply took away.”

Although Mr. Biden took a somber tone in his remarks, he urged Americans to vote saying “but this decision must not be the final word.”

“This is not over,” he added.

The president argued that Roe has long been a widely approved precedent, across the country .

“It was three justices named by one president, Donald Trump, who were the core of today’s decision to upend the scales of justice and eliminate a fundamental right for women in this country. Make no mistake — this decision is a culmination of a deliberate effort over decades to upset the balance of our law. It’s a realization of an extreme ideology and a tragic error by the Supreme Court, in my view.”

The Supreme Court on Friday overturned the decision in Roe v. Wade that established the right to an abortion, a move that now gives states the authority to impose their own restrictions on abortion. Thirteen states have so-called “trigger laws” on the books, in which abortion will swiftly be outlawed in most cases given that Roe is now overturned.

Mr. Biden had already expressed his disapproval of overturning Roe when a draft of the opinion leaked in May.

“It concerns me a great deal that, after 50 years, we’re going to decide that a woman doesn’t have the right to choose,” the president said at the time. “But even more equally profound is the rationale used — and it would mean that every other decision relating to the notion of privacy is thrown into question.”

