This Walmart job starts at $95,000 a year
New York (CNN Business) — Walmart is raising pay for long-haul truck drivers, a taxing job that is increasingly difficult for companies to fill.
Walmart (WMT), one of the few retail chains that runs its own trucking fleet, said it’s raising the average starting salary for first-year drivers from around $88,000 to a range of $95,000 to $110,000.
Walmart needs drivers to deliver goods to stores and e-commerce warehouses, as well as meet growing demand for customers’ online orders. Walmart added more than 4,500 drivers last year, a record hiring spree for the company, which employs around 12,000 truck drivers.
The latest pay bump will “help us continue to hire aggressively to meet all-time high demand from customers,” a Walmart spokesperson said in an email.