‘This was my dream school’: UNCW graduate reflects on college career on graduation day

UNCW 2022 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW celebrated the accomplishments of its students on Saturday, as they turned their tassels at the university’s commencement ceremony for 2022 graduates.

UNCW held hold four ceremonies during its one-hundred-and-second commencement exercises on May 13 and 14, with more more than 2,750 students graduating.

One of the students graduating is Logan Massengill.

Logan is a business administration major with a double concentration in international business and marketing professional selling and a Spanish and leadership studies minor. She said she was excited to cross the stage, thankful for the experiences she had during her time at the university.

“This is a surreal moment, because this was my dream school, and just to be able –I feel like people always ask me, what was your favorite part about college. I feel like everything that I’ve ever done at UNCW, I’ve been able to squeeze everything out,” said Logan Massengill, UNCW 2022 graduate.

During her time on campus, Logan played club volleyball, founded a community service organization and the International Business Student Association. She also served as a tour guide on campus, and completed three internships.

The pandemic challenged her college experience, like it did for many other students.

In spring of 2020, in the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Logan was studying abroad in Spain, and had to leave early in the experience.

“I remember talking to my host family, trying to explain to them in Spanish, ‘the borders are closing, I have to go home’, and actually came back with COVID. I was one of the first cases in North Carolina, was able to finish all of my classes,” said Massengill.

Now a UNCW graduate, she offers a tip to underclassmen and students preparing to enter college.

“Just get involved, dive in. College is a once in a lifetime opportunity and you have to act like it is, you have to live like it is every day, and when you wake up, when you’re in college, you can redefine yourself every single day,” said Massengill.

Saturday’s commencement was the last commencement ceremony for Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, who is retiring next month.