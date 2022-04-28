Thistle Golf Club holds charity golf tournament to fight the war on drugs in Brunswick County

The event is located Brunswick County's Thistle Golf Club in Sunset Beach on July 9th, 2022.

(Photo: WWAY)

SUNSET BEACH, NC (WWAY) — This year’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament is one of two fundraising events being held for Christian Recovery.

The annual tournament is held for two important causes: fighting the war on drugs and and raising funds to support a nonprofit rehabilitation center.

Sponsors, donations and players are still needed for the tournament.

This is Christian Recovery’s biggest fundraiser each year to raise money for their men’s program, Brunswick Christian Recovery Centers and their new women’s center that is about to open up named “Rose House”.

