Thousands of customers without power in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A power outage is Wilmington is impacting thousands of customers.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Duke Energy power outage map showed more than 17,000 customers were without power.

Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said equipment failure at the corner of 9th and Orange Streets caused an earlier outage Wednesday.

The company is still looking into what caused the second outage.

In a tweet, Brooks said Duke Energy is working to reroute customers to other lines to restore service and complete repairs.