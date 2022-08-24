Thousands of customers without power in Wilmington
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A power outage is Wilmington is impacting thousands of customers.
As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Duke Energy power outage map showed more than 17,000 customers were without power.
Jeff Brooks, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said equipment failure at the corner of 9th and Orange Streets caused an earlier outage Wednesday.
The company is still looking into what caused the second outage.
In a tweet, Brooks said Duke Energy is working to reroute customers to other lines to restore service and complete repairs.
Around 20K @DukeEnergy customers are without power in the downtown Wilmington area as crews work to repair separate equipment issues at two substations in the area. We are currently working to reroute customers to other lines to restore service and complete repairs. pic.twitter.com/k0magf0evB
— Jeff Brooks (@DE_JeffB) August 24, 2022