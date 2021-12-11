Thousands of dollars worth of dental work given away as part of ‘Free Dental Care Day’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dozens of smiles are a little brighter thanks to ‘Free Dental Care Day’ held at CarolinasDentist in Wilmington.

The event took place Saturday, with staff helping out around 60 uninsured people who needed work done.

Staff estimate they gave away $75,000-$100,000 worth of free dental care, saying this is their favorite day of the year.

Owner Nolan Bodah says he loves giving back to those who may be experiencing a hardship right now.

“We’re seeing a lot of people coming in really struggling, dealing with not being in work or not having that extra money to be able to spend on their dental needs,” Bodah said. “So we found an opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Bodah says this is the second year his office has held the event, and hopes to continue it each December for years to come.