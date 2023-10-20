Thousands of plastic flamingos arrive in Oak Island for breast cancer event

Thousands of pink flamingos (Photo: Town of Oak Island)

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of plastic flamingos are currently calling Oak Island home.

More than 5,000 of them will be in the town through Sunday as part of a breast cancer awareness/fundraiser event.

Pledge the Pink Foundation brought the birds to town on Thursday, holding the annual event outside of South Carolina for the first time.

Around 2,000 guests are expected to flock to Oak Island for a weekend of fun, food and fundraising for breast cancer.

Of the 1,400 registered participants for the Oak Island event, 250 are breast cancer survivors.

“It’s the biggest girls’ weekend getaway you can imagine, the best darn weekend of your life,” founder and organizer Laura Morgan says. “You are here with your besties and a common goal to eradicate breast cancer from planet. And have fun while doing it!”

Over the four-day event, participants will walk, run, crawl or waddle 33.1 miles on three gorgeous courses including two 10-mile courses and one half-marathon, receiving blingy medals as each one crosses the finish line.