Thousands of rubber ducks raced in the Port City Duck Dash in downtown Wilmington

(Photo: Jackie Bates)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of rubber ducks raced down the Cape Fear River in the Port City Duck Dash on Sunday.

Cape Fear Habitat For Humanity partnered with the Azalea Festival to hold the race at 4pm.

More than 5,000 ducks were sold for the Port City Duck Dash, and the race was visible along the Wilmington Riverwalk between the Port City Marina and Isabel Holmes Bridge.

The race lane was created by floating nets ensuring the ducks did not stray out of the race zone, and were funneled to the end, where the winners will were caught as they crossed the finish line.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity.