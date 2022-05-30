Thousands of veterans honored in Memorial Day ceremony at Wilmington National Cemetery

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — In honor of Memorial Day, hundreds of people turned out Monday morning at the Wilmington National Cemtery to remember those who died while serving.

New Hanover County Commissioner Deb Hays says she enjoyed seeing the large crowds turn out for the important day, 153 years after the nation first observed Memorial Day in 1868.

“It brings people together from all walks of life to celebrate those that really gave it all,” Hays said.

Hays says today is about remembering who went before us to provide the lives we have now.

“We celebrate our liberties,” Hays added. “We thank those that gave sacrifice so that we have those freedoms.”

In addition to speeches and prayers, a list of over 900 names of veterans who died during service was read off, with a bell being run after each row.

Former veterans council member Frank Roberts says the sall acknowledgement means the world to those who have lost a loved one.

“It helps bring closer and recognition that their family member’s name is read off,” Roberts said.

Roberts says he has been attending veteran-related events for years and plans to continue supporting them as long as he is able.

“As long as a few of us are involved, you will always see that moving forward,” Roberts said. “We’ll always have these Memorial Day services. We’ll always recognize our veterans, with Veterans Day, Wreaths Across America. Anything that comes up that recognizes the sacrifices of our nation.”