Thousands stream to National Mall to demand gun law changes

Credit: Rhododendrites / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of people are streaming to the National Mall for the highest-profile of countrywide demonstrations marking a renewed push for gun control after recent mass shootings that activists say should compel Congress to act.

Organizers expect the second March for Our Lives rally to draw about 50,000 people to the Washington Monument.

While that would be far less than the original 2018 march that filled downtown Washington with more than 200,000 people, organizers decided to focus this time on smaller marches at an estimated 300 locations.

Despite rain in the nation’s capital, scores turned out on the monument grounds well before the rally began, holding up signs, including one that said “Children aren’t replaceable, senators are. Vote.”