Thousands without power across Southeastern NC

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY) — Thousands of Duke Energy, BEMC, and Four County Electric customers are without power Thursday morning following Idalia.

In New Hanover County, more than 2,000 customers are without power north of Market Street, from around Princess Place drive to Highstville, near Castle Hayne Road and N 23rd Street. Crews are evaluating the cause of the outage and determining what equipment and materials are needed for repairs.

There are also outages near Masonboro Loop Road and Mohican Trail, and in Ogden near the Bayshore area.

In Brunswick County, around 2,000 people are without power in the Northwest and Sandy Creek area.

Columbus County is showing around 1,000 people without power in the Acme Delco area.

Outages are also reported in Lake Wacamaw and Whiteville.

Brunswick Electric Membership Corporation is also reporting about 700 customers without power between Brunswick, Columbus and Bladen counties.

Four County is reporting around 850 customers without power in Pender and Bladen counties.