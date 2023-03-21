Three arrested following chase through Bladen County

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has arrested 3 people following a chase through the county (Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Three people have been arrested following a recent chase through Bladen County.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office attempted to serve outstanding warrants for arrest to Kenneth Destone Merritt on Friday. But when they arrived to his house, Merritt was found in a blue Ford Expedition with two passengers. When Deputies attempted to arrest Merritt, the vehicle drove off.

During the pursuit, speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour were reached, with the driver losing control of the vehicle. Agents say they observed presumed narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun being thrown from the vehicle, which were located and seized as evidence.

Kenneth Destone Merritt Jr. of Elizabethtown was arrested and charged with Possession of firearm by felon, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, and multiple other charges.

Merritt was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $610,000 bond.

Benjamin Allen Bailey was also arrested and charged with Possession of firearm by felon, Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, among other charges.

Bailey was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $800,000 bond.

Tequilla Lea Pierce was the third person arrested and charged with Trafficking methamphetamine, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x2, among other charges.

Pierce was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $407,500.00 bond.