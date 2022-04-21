Three children die at Camp Lejeune on same day in two separate incidents

Officials said the deaths are a part of two separate incidents that happened on April 16.

Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville (Photo: WWAY)

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — Three children have died at Camp Lejune in Jacksonville on the same day and military officials are investigating the causes.

“We are aware of the tragic passing of three dependent children in two separate incidents on MCB Camp Lejeune on April 16, and offer our deepest condolences to the families of those affected,” U.S. Marine Ace A. Padilla from Camp Lejune said in an issued statement on Wednesday.

“There was no shooting incident tied to either event. Out of respect for the families and the investigative process, we are not providing additional information and NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations.”

Camp Lejeune said that the Naval Criminal Investigative Service would be investigating the incidents.

