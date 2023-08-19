Tickets for Thalian Community Theatre shows on sale Monday

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Thalian Association Community Theatre will return to the stage this fall.

There will be five community theatre productions on the Main Stage of Historic Thalian Hall and five Youth Theatre shows on the 2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

Tickets go on sale for all shows Monday, August 21.

The Main Stage Thalian Hall season will have something for everyone including “A Chorus Line,” “Elf the Musical,” “Steel Magnolias,” “Disney’s Beauty & the Beast,” and a Wilmington Premiere “The SpongeBob Musical.”

The Youth Theatre Season is equally exciting for theatre lovers of all ages with “The Sound of Music” Youth Edition, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” “Disney Pixar Finding Nemo Jr.,” “DreamWorks Madagascar A Musical Adventure Jr.,” and “Disney’s Freaky Friday.” Tickets for “Dreamworks Madagascar A Musical Adventure” will be available at a later date.

“We are very excited about the line-up this season and call it Must See Theatre because it offers something for everyone,” Executive Director Susan Habas said in a press release. “It’s also Must See Theatre because our actors are amazingly talented community members who volunteer their time, and you never know who you will see onstage.”

For tickets visit www.thalian.org, or call Thalian Hall at 910-632-2285. Youth tickets can be purchased online, or call the Community Arts Center box office at 910-341-7860.