Tickets now on sale for Thalian Association Community Theatre shows

Thalian Hall (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Thalian Association Community Theatre is returning to the stage this fall.

Five community theatre productions will take place on the Main Stage of Historic Thalian Hall and five Youth Theatre shows will be performed on the 2nd Street Stage at the Hannah Block Historic USO/Community Arts Center.

Tickets are now on sale for all the shows.

Individual Main Stage Thalian Hall tickets are priced at $34 with senior, military, and group discounts available. Tickets for youth under 18 will be $22 to make it more affordable for families to enjoy live performances together. For tickets click HERE, or call Thalian Hall at 910-632-2285.

“We are very excited about the line-up this season and call it Must See Theatre because it offers something for everyone”, said Executive Director Susan Habas. “It’s also Must See Theatre because our actors are amazingly talented community members who volunteer their time, and you never know who you will see onstage. An amazing fact, community theatre is a real force and involves more participants, presents more performances of more productions & plays to more people than any other performing art in the country!”