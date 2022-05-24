Tiny home community for the homeless adds four new houses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A new tiny home community in Wilmington is beginning to finally look like a neighborhood.

Eden Village is meant to help address local homelessness, providing tiny homes at affordable renting prices for the chronically homeless, helping then find jobs and opportunity.

Tuesday, the group set four new homes on their foundation, bringing the running tiny house total to six. Wayne Jenkins has been homeless more than six months now, and watched as his home was wheeled into place. He says he’s looking forward to having a safe place to live all his own.

“It feels great,” he said. “It feels a little overwhelming. But, it feels great to be able to see something get started and something can be accomplished with these houses.”

Eden Village will be a community of 31 tiny homes on Kornegay Avenue.