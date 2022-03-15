Tips lead to Columbus County gun and narcotic bust

BRUNSWICK, NC (WWAY) – On Monday, The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division, Patrol Division, and Civil Division received tips of narcotics sales and distribution on Twin Pines Road in the Town of Brunswick.

Sheriff’s Office deputies along with North Carolina Probation and Parole, Whiteville Police Department, and North Carolina ALE found a substantial amount of narcotics and a number of guns present. A search warrant was executed at the premises where the following items were seized:

Cocaine – 42.7 grams

Marijuana – 898 grams

Handguns – 2

U.S. Currency – $4,970

Sheriff Greene would like to thank the public and all the assisting agencies for their assistance in this case.

“We repeatedly get asked to go after the “bigger fish” and our answer is we are after all the fish as overdoses are occurring a needle, a pill, or a drug deal at the time. The bigger fish do not all live in our county, so we have teamed with our in-house Federal Task Force Officers to further these investigations across all jurisdictions. We are dedicated to bringing all dealers before a judge or jury and allowing them to answer for their narcotics dealings that are killing your family and friends. Please continue submitting tips and we thank you for your support.”

You can download or Columbus County Sheriff’s app on your mobile device to receive up-to-date information and submission of tips.

The following individuals were arrested at the location and transported to the Columbus County Jail where they were served with warrants and given the following bond conditions:

Marquez Montrell Cherry, DOB 11/23/1995:

Possession of firearm by felon

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver Marijuana

Possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II-controlled substance

Felony maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

$585,000 Secured Bond

Lamarquise Rashaad Pollard, DOB 10/07/1998:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$75,000 Secured Bond

Latreese Cherika Vereen, DOB 09/15/1993:

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Maintaining a dwelling to keep or sell a controlled substance

$76,000 Secured Bond

Brittany Staton, DOB 11/24/1985:

Carry concealed handgun

$1,000 Unsecured bond

Twamaine Trayvon Bellamy, DOB 04/01/1996:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$25,000 Secured Bond

John Baldwin, DOB 11/29/1998:

Trafficking in Cocaine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$50,000 Secured Bond

Telvin Devon Hamilton, DOB 08/09/1992:

Possession with intent to sell or deliver a schedule II-controlled substance

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

$25,000 Secured Bond

Russell Alphonso Huggins, DOB 05/16/1967:

Resist Public Officer

$1,000 Unsecured Bond