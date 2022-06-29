Tips to limit outdoor water usage as drought conditions continue
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Finding the balance between keeping your yard looking great and using too much water can be difficult during the summer time, but CFPUA has some tips to help.
In order to save water, they suggest not running sprinklers when the sun is up. The sun will evaporate the water quicker than if you were to run water at night. CFPUA says midnight to 6:00 am is the ideal time.
They also advise people to turn off sprinklers before/after rain and to regularly check for leaks.
Lastly, they suggest letting your grass grow a little longer in the hot months.
CPFUA says water conservation saves money and helps the environment by properly nourishing plants and reducing runoff. Most importantly, it helps ensure our community’s water system has enough capacity year-round.
Up to 50% of water used outdoors at the average home is wasted due to improper watering. That means half of every dollar you spend on irrigation could be evaporating.
CPFUA says the average lawn needs just an inch of water per week – including rainfall – to stay healthy.