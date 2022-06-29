Tips to limit outdoor water usage as drought conditions continue

(Photo: Nenad Stojkovic / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Finding the balance between keeping your yard looking great and using too much water can be difficult during the summer time, but CFPUA has some tips to help.

In order to save water, they suggest not running sprinklers when the sun is up. The sun will evaporate the water quicker than if you were to run water at night. CFPUA says midnight to 6:00 am is the ideal time.

They also advise people to turn off sprinklers before/after rain and to regularly check for leaks.

Lastly, they suggest letting your grass grow a little longer in the hot months.