‘Titanic’ movie returning to theaters in 3D next month

Titanic is returning to theaters next month (Photo: Paramount Pictures / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Titanic is returning to the big screen.

The movie announced a special airing of the classic film beginning on February 10th.

Just in time for Valentine’s weekend, the record-breaking movie will be shown in remastered 4K and 3D.

This also marks the 25th anniversary of the James Cameron movie that has made over $2 billion at the box office.