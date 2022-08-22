Top 10 dog names, breeds for 2022 released ahead of National Dog Day

(Photo: Pixabay)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — National Dog Day is this Friday, August 26th, and in advance of this day celebrating our loyal companions, Trupanion has released its list of most popular dog names and breeds for 2022.

Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets, Trupanion has compiled a tail-wagger of a top 10 list.

Luna sits at the top of the pack this year, moving up a spot from 2021 to take the honor for top name in 2022.

Charlie and Bella round out the top three. New names to the list this year include Milo and Teddy.

National Dog Day honors all breeds, and it is indeed the lovable mixed breed that always tops the charts. After that, the Labrador Retriever leads the pack for most popular breed in 2022; a lead they have enjoyed for decades.

Top 10 most popular dog names for 2022

1. Luna

2. Charlie

3. Bella

4. Daisy

5. Milo

6. Lucy

7. Cooper

8. Bailey

9 Teddy

10. Max

Top 10 most popular dog breeds for 2022

1. Labrador Retriever

2. Goldendoodle

3. Golden Retriever

4. French Bulldog

5. Labradoodle

6. German Shepherd

7. Shih Tzu

8. Chihuahua

9. Yorkshire Terrier

10. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel