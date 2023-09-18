Topsail Beach not selling Beach Access Permits this year due to renourishment project

Topsail Beach (Photo: WWAY)

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A beach renourishment project set to begin this Fall is putting the brakes on drivers heading out on the beach this year.

The Town of Topsail Beach has decided to forgo the sale of Beach Access Permits for vehicles and horses this year. Normally the town would open access to the South End of the island at the Drum Avenue Access between October 1 and January 15 for vehicles and between October 1 and March 30 for horses each year.

The town says due to the impending project, commissioners determined that horses and vehicles will not be permitted on the beach this year. The town expects to make Beach Access Permits available next year during the 2024-2025 season.