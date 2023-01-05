Topsail High School Junior wins NC Art Education Flag Design contest

A Topsail High School student has won a flag design contest (Photo: Pender County Schools)

HAMPSTEAD, NC (WWAY) — A junior at Topsail High School is the grand prize winner in the NC Art Education Association’s Youth Art Month Flag Design contest.

Cecilia Dahl’s flag design will represent the state of North Carolina at the National Art Education Association Conference this March in San Antonio, Texas.

“I’m really passionate about creating and I didn’t think about winning really, I loved being able to be a part of such an awesome contest,” Dahl said. “I’m honored to represent Topsail High School and North Carolina and pay tribute to my amazing art teachers.”

Each year art educators from across the state submit student created flag designs to the Youth Art Month Chair of North Carolina. The competition looks for a design that combines imagery representing North Carolina, visual art, the Youth Art Month logo and the current theme: Your Art, Your Voice.

“I am so proud of Cecilia! She was very inspired by this year’s theme of ‘Your Art, Your Voice’ and her hard work has paid off!” said Caitlyn Bachman, Cecilia’s art teacher at Topsail High School. “This is an incredible opportunity for national exposure for a young artist, I am thrilled for her to represent us.”

Along with her flag flying in Texas, Cecilia and her art teacher Caitlyn Bachman will receive a prize package, including art supplies, from Blick Art.