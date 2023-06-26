Topsail teacher/coach Jamie Rochelle dead at 42

Taught and coached at Topsail for 15 years

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – Topsail is mourning the loss of teacher and coach Jamie Rochelle.

Our hearts are broken today. Topsail Football Alum, former assistant coach, and awesome PE teacher at THS Jamie Rochelle passed away unexpectedly this weekend. We are praying for Coach Rochelle’s family and friends, and will miss his Pirate Pride. #alwaysapirate pic.twitter.com/CxRNbsLWqL — Topsail Football (@TopsailFootball) June 26, 2023

Rochelle served as an educator for 20 years, 15 of them in Hampstead at Topsail. He has served in roles as the head boys’ basketball coach, head boy’s golf coach, assistant football coach, and was slated to take over as head coach of the girl’s golf program this fall. He is also a Topsail alum.

Friends of Rochelle tell WWAY Rochelle passed away from an allergic reaction on Sunday.