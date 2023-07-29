Tornado cleanup continues in Nash County

Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)

ROCKY MOUNT, NC (WTVD) — One week after the devastating EF-3 tornado that ripped through eastern North Carolina, the cleanup continues for businesses and families.

In places such as Rocky Mount and Dortches, crews continued removing tree limbs and debris in the sweltering heat. One landscaper who said he’s been working at multiple sites in the area said it’s exhausting.

“Drink plenty of Gatorade and water,” said Jodecy Dowdy. “And if you can just get some I.V. packs in, they say. But overall, just say that’s the main thing I can really tell anybody is to stay hydrated and get in the shade.”

Both the Dortches mayor and Nash County sheriff said the hard work is paying off, and it is a testament to the strong will of the people there.

“Pouring in here, breaking pine cones, pulling limbs, running chainsaws, just helping people out. It’s — that’s just been a blessing,” said Dortches Mayor Jackie Vick.

Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone said the community’s spirit has “not been dampened.”

“And I can only commend the people of Nash County for the quick response of what they did,” Stone said.

