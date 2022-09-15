Tourism Board approves $150K grant for Leland amphitheater

Leland Founder's Park signage (Photo: Sydney Bouchelle/WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Founder’s Park in Leland is getting an upgrade.

The tourism development authority approved a grant contract with the Town of Leland to create an amphitheater inside of the park.

However, the $150,000 grant contract will not fully fund the project.

According to a town report, the estimated cost of the amphitheater was $300,000 in 2020.

Wyatt Richardson, who serves as the town’s community enrichment director, says that this installment will allow them to enhance the types of events that they have in Founder’s Park.

“Leland is no stranger to growth and that’s a good thing. We are always looking at ways to enhance our offerings to the community, and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Recreation Resources Department is trying to enhance those offerings. The amphitheater will help us to do just that.”

The project is still in the design phase.

They’re expected to break ground at the start of next year.