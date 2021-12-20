Town acquires land near Windsor Park neighborhood to develop new park

Sign of the Windsor Park community (Photo: WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland has acquired about 11 acres of land on Trade Street in the Windsor Park area to be developed into a new park potentially featuring a disc golf course.

The town currently has a disc golf course at Founders Park, but renovations scheduled to begin there next year will require that course to be relocated.

Last week, Town Council approved a budget amendment to appropriate $160,000 to the Trade Street Park Capital Project. This will provide the funds necessary for initial planning, site surveying, gravel access road, gravel parking area, and disc golf course, including some minor clearing activities to create natural fairways and pathways for the disc golf course.

This project is still in the early phases, but the goal is to create an 18-hole course, which is double the size of the course in Founders Park.