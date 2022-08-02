Town Creek 8U Dixie Youth Team one win away from World Series Championship

Game is at 11:30 Tuesday

TOWN CREEK, N.C. (WWAY) – One Brunswick County Dixie team has a make-or-break game tomorrow for the World Series in Dothan, Alabama.

The 8U coach pitch team won the D2 State championship. So far at the World Series, they have defeated South Carolina, Virginia, and Florida.

Monday, they beat Alabama to hand the state’s host team their first loss. Tuesday at 11:30 will be the win-or-go-home rematch.

Parents live stream the game on Facebook accounts linked here.