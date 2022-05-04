Town of Belville marking 45th anniversary with Founder’s Day celebration

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is marking 45 years of existence in 2022, and town leaders feel it’s an occasion worth celebrating.

A free Founder’s Day party will be held at the Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Mike Allen has been Mayor of Belville for eight years and has been a resident since before the town was incorporated in 1977. He hopes families will come out to take part in the planned activities.

“We’re going to have live entertainment, music, inflatables, food trucks, vendors,” Allen said. “We just want to make it a joyful day for our town and for people to come here.”

Allen says the town’s history goes back much further than 45 years.

“The town was named after one of the owners, which was actually the name of General Nash that fought in the revolutionary war,” Allen said. “As well as his daughter eventually inherited Belville under a guy named John Woodall, whose family was also in the revolutionary war.”

The party will feature a magic show, giant slides, an obstacle course, a balloon maker, raffles, and more.

You can find out more here.