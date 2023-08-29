Town of Belville passes ordinance on regulating open burning

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — It will now be easier for the Town of Belville to enforce open burning regulations.

The Board of Commissioners held a public hearing on Monday evening on an open burning ordinance. No one spoke in favor or against it.

The ordinance allows the town to enforce the state regulations on open burning, which makes it illegal to burn trash and other non-vegetative materials. Leaves, branches, and other plant growth can be burned under certain conditions.

Norwood Blanchard, the attorney for the Town of Belville, says the town wanted to pass this ordinance because there is an enforcement gap at the state level.