Town of Belville seeks public input for grant to extend the Brunswick Riverwalk Trail

Brunswick Riverwalk at Belville (Photo: Sarah Johnson/WWAY)

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Belville is applying to the NC Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) to extend the Brunswick Riverwalk Trail.

The existing Riverwalk Trail is at the Brunswick Riverwalk Park.

It is a 0.63 mile-long scenic trail (boardwalk and natural surface) that follows the coastline of the Brunswick River.

The proposed Brunswick Riverwalk Trail Extension (Phase II) will add 0.47 miles of Riverwalk Trail that will provide dynamic views of the Brunswick River, including two gazebos. When the proposed extension is complete, the Riverwalk Trail will be 1.1 miles long.

The Brunswick Riverwalk Park is the gem of the Town, and the Riverwalk is the gem of the park.

It is well known around the region, and the only riverwalk along the Brunswick River and the western banks of the Cape Fear River.

The proposed Riverwalk Phase II Project is wildly popular and supported by the community.

During the Vision 2030 Plan’s public outreach, extending the Riverwalk Trail was identified as the top priority project.

To support the PARTF grant application, the Town is inviting the public to a drop-in style meeting to learn more about the project. Please stop by Belville Town Hall at 63 River Road on Monday, April 18th between 4:00 – 7:00 PM.

For additional information, please contact Athina Williams, Belville Town Manager, at townmanager@townofbelville.com or Adrienne Harrington, Project Consultant, at adrienne@smartmovesconsulting.net.