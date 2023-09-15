Town of Carolina Beach discusses plan using dogs to address geese issues at lake

Carolina Beach Lake (Photo: WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach officials have a new plan to address the geese issues at Carolina Beach Lake.

Part of the consent agenda passed by the town council Tuesday night includes a contract with “goose masters” — a company using Border Collies to safely scare away Canadian Geese, which are a protected species.

It’s illegal to harm, catch or transport geese, and to touch, destroy, or move their nests.

With their herding instincts, the Border Collies will safely chase the geese away.

The $11,000 contract with the company is for a year’s worth of services, which should behind by October.