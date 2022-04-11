Town of Carolina Beach purchases Freeman Park

Freeman Park (Photo: Helen Holt/WWAY)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Thanks to the hard work of previous and current Council members, Town staff, and legal counsel, the Town of Carolina Beach is now the proud owner of over 300 acres of pristine coastal space known as Freeman Park.

Over the years, residents and visitors have long enjoyed this area as a place to enjoy fishing, swimming, surfing, and hunting for sea shells.

Through the purchase, the Town can put in place conservation measures to preserve the land as a natural habitat for wildlife and an unspoiled coastal environment for future generations to visit and enjoy for years to come.

For more information, click on this link to access the Freeman Park website.