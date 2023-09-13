Town of Carolina Beach to review ordinance on digging holes on the beach UPDATE

(UPDATE 9:15 p.m.): Council voted 4-1 to approve an ordinance with a maximum hole size of 12 inches deep and 5 feet wide. Only toy shovels can be used to dig holes. They must be attended to at all times, and filled in by 5 p.m. A civil penalty of $50 will be issued to violators.

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) –Town of Carolina Beach to review ordinance on digging holes on Carolina Beach.

The goal is to help refine the existing ordinance to be more specific. According to Mayor Lynn Barbee, large holes in the beach strand can create hazards for patrons, first responders, and nesting turtles. The town will propose a maximum hole size of 2 feet deep and 5 feet wide. The ordinance would also require the holes to be filled in by 5 p.m. Council will also discuss if civil citations would need to be issued.