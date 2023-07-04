Town of Leland being more transparent about their budget with new tool

Town of Leland being more transparent about their budget with new tool (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland has announced a new interactive budget software in an effort to increase transparency with the community about the town’s finances.

Leland has partnered with OpenGov, which is a budgeting and performance company, for this new tool.

The fiscal year 2023-2024 online budget manual is an interactive tool that allows the community to quickly find information about budget items, funding sources, capital improvement project information, financial structure, policies, and processes.

The manual helps town staff create future budgets by streamlining the process.

While it helps the budget adhere to Government Finance Officers Association standards, the manual also aims to meet their goal of transparency with residents.