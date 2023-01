Town of Leland holds Incident Management Training

Town of Leland officials recently held training to prepare for disasters (Photo: Town of Leland)

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Leland is doing its part to stay ahead of potential disasters.

Key town staff recently completed Incident Management Training to better prepare for the unexpected.

Officials say training included topics dealing with everyday issues to the most complex.

They say training like this is essential for growing communities like Leland.