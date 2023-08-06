Town of Leland hosts open house event

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– Residents had the opportunity to learn about exciting upcoming programs and events at the Town of Leland Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department’s annual Open House on Saturday.

The department offers a wide variety of programs for people of all ages in the areas of cultural arts, environmental education, health and wellness, and community enrichment, along with several youth programs that many residents do not know about, and this was the town’s way of showing its residents what they have to offer.

Attendees were able to meet instructors, learn about upcoming events, and sign up for programs.

Throughout the day, attendees had the opportunity to even try hands-on activities led by these instructors that offer a sneak peek into what to expect from their programs.

“The purpose of this is to introduce the public to all the different programs that we have going on at the Leland Cultural Arts Center. It’s a great way to come in and get a taste or a sample of parks department and all that we have to offer,” said Wyatt Richardson, Community Enrichment Director.

The Town’s Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Resources Department offers more than 500 programs, serving more than 1,800 participants every year. The department averages about 55 events per year.