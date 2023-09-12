Town of Leland marks 34 years of incorporation

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The fastest-growing town in Brunswick County, and one in the fastest growing in the state, is marking an important anniversary Tuesday.

A lot has changed in the last three decades with a much higher population, and an explosion of new businesses.

“I think it means a lot for the town,” said Niel Brooks, Assistant Town Manager, of Leland. “The Town of Leland was only incorporated in 1989, so in the grand scheme, we’re still a pretty young town statewide and nationally. But I think the things we’ve done in those 34 years have been pretty spectacular.”

It’s been more than three decades since the Town of Leland was officially incorporated on September 12, 1989.

Over the last 34 years, the town has grown tremendously.

“In the year 2000, there were only 2 thousand people here in Leland. Today, we have nearly 28 thousand people, soon to be 30 thousand, and the town is going to continue to grow,” said Brooks.

With increasing population has come major development, bringing more and more opportunities and amenities to Leland’s residents.

“Once you get the population here, then a lot of things follow. Businesses, restaurants, different kinds of opportunities people have, follow with the people,” said Brooks.

New businesses like Leland Brewing Company are part of the town’s latest success.

“It’s awesome. My in-laws moved here 5 years ago from Ohio, so over the last 5 years I’ve seen it grow a lot. Then just moving here, and being part of the growth and being in this community is awesome,” said Brian Quade, Head Brewer of Leland Brewing Company.

Then there are others who have been around for a while.

“I associated Leland being incorporated when they started selling beer in Piggly Wiggly and Wilson’s,” said Barry Jethwa, a longtime Leland resident and Owner of Shirley’s Diner. “That’s when I found out. I didn’t even know what incorporated was.”

Being here for 41 years, Jethwa, the Owner of Shirley’s Diner, which was one of the only businesses in Leland back in the 1980s, has seen this growth firsthand.

“I got worried. I said ‘Man, these people are going to take my business away.’ But it just turned out that my business got better,” said Jethwa.

Jethwa says he is thrilled with how far the town has come, and is excited for what the future will bring for this community.

“Somehow, I have not been affected at all. The way I see it is the more the merrier,” said Jethwa.

Brooks says town leaders are most excited about renovations to Founder’s Park which will include an amphitheater, splash pad, new walking trails, a new playground and much more.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.