Town of Leland opens new disc golf course

LELAND, NC (WWAY)– The new Town of Leland disc golf course is officially open to the public.

The course is located at 893 Village Road, and disc golf has been one of the most requested parks and recreation amenities in Leland.

The 12-hole course is a combination of open land and wooded area that’s adjacent to sturgeon creek.

It totals more than 29-hundred feet in distance and features 11 par-3 holes and one par-4 hole.

The former 9-hole disc golf course at founders park closed last fall to prepare for upcoming park renovations.

“Disc golf is a huge thing for the community, and that was one of our top things we kept hearing over and over again, people wanting a disc golf course. So, we had to find a suitable location and we just finished installation of this,” said Will Lear, Project Manager.

Design and construction started in the fall and wrapped up in March.

The course includes a parking area and is open from dawn to dusk.